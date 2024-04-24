Local emcees and rappers are invited to sign up for the Get It Entertainment “Bars 4 Days” battle taking place in Mitchells Plain this weekend. The hip hop cypher sessions was originally formed in February 2022 when friends in local entertainment got together to share their skills for a chance to win cash and street cred.

The event on Saturday (Freedom Day) will boast the skills of former heavyweight rap battle winners Michael Palmer alongside K Rhyme and Emile Kapeal. The event is free to spectators and the winner will get a R4 000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights. Passion: Clayton Petersen, left. Picture: Supplied Co-founder of the event Clayton Petersen tells the Daily Voice says they want to give local rappers a hupstoot: “We started this competition in October 2020 and it was initially named Best Barz competition, where we decided to give back to the Hip Hop culture and stimulate the creative juices in our young through music. “We gave money out of our own pockets including with the help of Grill Father Tina and Shane and Venecia Valentine (Yaardt).

“Young artist rarely get a chance to perform in front of “known” hip hop artists so the initiative is also to find the diamonds in the rough. “There are artists doing this for decades and still haven’t made it due to lack of support and also bringing each other down. The only way to make it is to create our own platform showing love and support to one another.” Event organiser and Bruin Child Media’s Alex Cupido says everyone is invited and there will be food and drink on sale.