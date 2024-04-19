Artist Mogamat “Heavy-G” Aemeer, 27 has just released a spanking new club banger that will get the mense jolling titled “Taatie” The track is part of his debut project called Hashtag Keep It Reel and was inspired by everyday slang used in Cape Town with a mixture of Gqom and Yaadt music.

Heavy-G who is from Grassy Park says his latest single released on 16 April is a party anthem. “We use the term ‘taatie’ to refer to when someone is crazy but it’s a word we just throw around daily so I thought why not make a vibe from it. I want people to have a lekker time when listening to this song because I made it for Cape Town and South Africa as a whole as we love to jol and bring nothing but vibes wherever we go.” Heavy-G is no stranger to the hip-hop scene as he has worked with local big names such as Young OG and Narrator CPT.

The music video for the song is dropping on Friday and was shot in Hanover Park. “I am representing the south with this song so I knew Hanover Park was going to bring the gees on a visual aspect and they came through. The love in the community towards my music is unconditional so I had to show my appreciation with this track.” “The target audience is for people who like to jol and party but the message I am trying to get across is to have fun but be aware of your surroundings as there might be people in your circle who is after the benefits that is why I say ‘is jy dan nou mal, is jy dan nou taatie’.”