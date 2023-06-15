Good Hope FM is holding a Youth Day concert on Thursday for three hours of non-stop entertainment featuring Paxton Fielies, Keanu Harker, Jamie Barthus and Kyeezi and DJ Ready D, starting from 12pm to 3pm at the SABC Sea Point Auditorium. Celebrate Youth Day on Friday at St Frusquin Sports Facility in Athlone featuring Ricky Vani Frontline alongside DJ Miles, Catline Dance Crew, Young OG, Luda G and Spike P. Gates open at 1pm and tickets are sold at R50 pre-sold or R100 at the door.

Stiek uit at the Castle of Good Hope on Friday to support youth. The program includes a 5-a-side soccer tournament, various speakers such as Allan Boesak, and there will be food and goods stalls run by young people. The fun starts from 9.30am. R Miller Attorneys presents the Annual Charity Bal on Thursday honouring Leliebloem Children’s Hospital at Pigalle’s. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R950 per person including a four-course meal. The line-up includes Don Vino Prins, Mujahid George, Sayde, Berry, Robin P and MC Devon Saunders. Hanover Street presents Mr Meyer live on Thursday, featuring DJ Dale, DJ Mickz and DR Jules. Cover charge is R80.

Converse presents the Youth Day Skate on Friday at Battery Park from 11am till 3pm. Heavy Levels Entertainment presents Charlie Fortuin’s Fundraiser on Saturday with DJ Justin, H Funk, DJ Mielo and Nankula Bam. Bring your own XYZ, coolerbox and hookahs and pay R50 at the gate and R30 for your coolerbox. Party from 7pm till 1am. Living Room presents Friday Chill Out featuring headliner Scottish SA alongside DJ Mielo, DJ Justin, DJ Junior and DJ Gotti SA. Entry is R50 and R70 thereafter. Doors open at 8pm.