The weekend - and more importantly, pay day is finally here so strap in and get ready for a lekker joyride. The weekend is packed with loads of entertainment as we celebrate Freedom Day on Saturday.

For the past five years |Xam ‘For our Peoples Foundation NP.O has been hosing Khoi Khoi educational workshops and media training around towns in the Western-Cape. On Saturday the organisation will be hosting the Freedom Day Community Jam. The aim of the event is to teach the youth and adults the indigenous history of South Africa, music, traditional values and culture. Lekker: Ziggy4x at Hanover Street. Picture: supplied The event will focus on various themes around “Freedom” including how we got here and what should be done to better the education system,career choices, Freedom of Expression, using art and music to heal trauma.

The event is filled with various motivational speakers and performers such as Ras Magic, Beyond Ordinary, Rymyster, Clair Note, YKD Reese The Rapper and many more including local DJz on the 1s and 2s. This event is free and supported by local SAPS. The jam will take place at Parow Park Churchill Estate from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

In other news, prepare for a lekke jol also on Saturday as the Phatt Society presents Free 2B Phatt and returns for a night of music, dancing and epic Freedom Day celebrations at Hanover Street in GrandWest. Kicking things off is the ladies favourite and the voice behind the hit track ‘Honne’ with a live performance from Ziggy4x. Wrecking the decks are Boyzn, Ermy, Rollstoel, Weh Sliiso, Kinetic Jay and Luda Ash with Kaylynn Morris as your host. Be sure to dress to impress in black, grey or metallic silver and secure your tickets at R120 on Quicket or R150 at the door.