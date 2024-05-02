The Drama Factory in Strand is back with a bang after suffering major wind damage to their theatre recently. The popular theatre's roof was damaged after recent strong winds ripped through parts of the structure.

Owner of The Drama Factory, Sue Diepeveen says the venue was forced to temporary close and suspend upcoming theatre productions. Thrilled: Sue Diepeveen. Picture: Supplied Now, more than two weeks later, the theatre which is based in Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park in Strand, are gearing up for a month of curtain raising performances. Diepeveen says: “The past few weeks have been a challenging experience, but we have been luckier than many who were caught in the storms.

“We are very grateful to those people who have helped get our shows back on the road so quickly, assisting with the replacement of our roof. We are looking forward to welcoming back our audiences with a great May programme. Look out for the Mother’s Day special on 12 May with The Marvelous Wonderettes.” The Marvelous Wonderettes pulls in for the Jukebox Musical Comedy on May 9-12. Tickets cost R170-R200. Damage: Drama Factory. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur Selim Kagee will be hosting a live show, ‘IL Mondo’, on May 19. Tickets cost R160-R180.