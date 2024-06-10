Mzansi’s it girl Tyla says she is dik of being compared to Britney Spears. The stunning sirens do share a remarkably similar meteoric rise to the top of pop stardom.

In late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney was one of biggest names on the charts with her sweet and sexy vibes and plastered on every teenager’s wall. Fast forward to today and South Africa’s pretty girl from Joburg is orals on the internet, making viral hit after viral hit. Mense even started to compare the two as Tyla’s megahit 'Water' video drew more and more attention.

Fans were quick to point out the racy visuals were similar to Britney’s iconic ‘I'm A Slave 4 U' promo from 2001. But SA’s 22-year-old star reckons the Britney Spears comparisons raak nou boring. Cover girl: Tyla on Dazed mag. During her interview her recent interview for her cover for Dazed magazine she shut down any links to Britney’s work.

She says: “Honestly, when people bring up these references, most of the time there was never a reference. “It’s never, ‘Make the video look completely like this.’ It’s getting boring now.” The hitmaker says she is no copycat and likes to surround herself with people who have “new and fresh ideas”.

She adds: “We have so many cool things of this time, new creatives. I just love working with people who have new and fresh ideas.” The Grammy Award winner is also well known for her dance moves, which are copied by moms and daughters alike and bagged her a vrag nominations at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and BET Awards. But rather than planning them out, she reveals it’s all just vibes and having fun before it goes viral.

She shares: “The dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment which just caught on and now the world is doing it.” Fans will have to wait a longer to see her strut her stuff on the stage though as she continues to recover from an injury which scuppered her planne for a summer tour of the US and Europe. Of her recovery, she says: “I’m still listening to my body.