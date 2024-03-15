Musician Qondèa Mkansi says she wants to redefine the music landscape with the release of her much-anticipated debut album, titled Year of AAR later this month. This groundbreaking project introduces listeners to a unique genre of music coined by Qondèa herself, called Afro-Art Rock (AAR).

She says that in her exploration of Afro-Art Rock, she weaves a tapestry of sound that not only showcases her musical prowess but also honours her regal lineage. She says: “Year of AAR is not just an album, it’s a movement. It’s a call to embrace diversity, celebrate heritage, and break free from musical conventions. With me leading the way, the future of music is bright and full of possibility.” Reflecting on the pivotal moment that ignited her journey, she recalls her grandfather being the first person to believe in her talent.

“I remember my grandfather asked me to play him a song in his last days, and he signed a cheque of R5 000 each time I sang his favourite. I managed to get R20 000 that day. He then said to me that I’ll be the first to carry on his legacy and reintroduce us to the world.” According to Qondèa, she is Shangaan, and is the granddaughter of the late King Samuel Dickenson Nxumalo from Magona Village in Limpopo. “The recordings I have been doing with Qondèa are very special for so many reasons,” says Jonny Blundell from Rootspring Studio.