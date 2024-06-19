The first Cape Flêts Fillim Festival took place over the weekend where 22 films were showcased in competition for various awards. The event, which hosted 900 people from all over the Western Cape, was held at the Academia Theatre in Lansdowne on June 15-16 and proved to be a resounding success.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned entertainment industry personalities such as Zane Meas, Christian Bennett, Earl Hendricks, and Clarence Ford, who were among the entrants. Veteran: Zane Meas produced fliek Father. Picture: supplied Out of the numerous nominees, five films were crowned winners, each standing out for their unique storytelling and cinematic excellence. The festival served as a platform for filmmakers to present their work and for enthusiasts to indulge in diverse narratives from various genres.

The five winners were: Best feature film: Father, produced by Zane Meas; Best Short Film was won by Enrico Hartzenberg for his film Sistas Dinge; Best documentary went to Camissa - The source, produced by Clarence Ford; Best Long Short Film was won by Earl Hendricks for Lost Hope; and Best Music Video award went to Star, produced by Alex Cupido. Proud: Sebastian Petersen. Picture: supplied Festival Director Sebastian Petersen said: “The first festival surpassed our expectations, bringing together a diverse array of talented filmmakers, thought-provoking films and engaged audiences from near and far. “The exceptional quality of submissions showcased the depth of storytelling and creative vision within the filmmaking community. From riveting documentaries to captivating narratives, each film shone brightly on the silver screen, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

“As we reflect on this outstanding edition of the festival, we look forward to nurturing emerging talent, fostering meaningful connections, and continuing to celebrate the diverse voices that enrich our cinematic landscape.” Winner Alex Cupido added: “This is an amazing initiative. I felt a sense of pride seeing my fellow people winning awards and getting the recognition they so rightly deserve.” Prize: Enrico Hartzenberg. Picture: supplied Winner Earl Hendricks added: “It was an incredible opportunity to share space with fellow filmmakers and creatives from the Flats, where our hard work was not only showcased but also acknowledged and appreciated.