TEENAGER Rio Ngumoha, 16, became the youngest Liverpool player to start a competitive match or make an FA Cup appearance for the club when he did so in their 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Coach Arne Slot made eight changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 in the League Cup semi-final first leg loss at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Ngumoha, taking the field on the left wing, in the third-round encounter was one of those. The teenager didn’t have the dream goal debut, but he was good enough for Slot to say: “Every time when he comes training with us we see what his qualities are. He can dominate one-v-one situations, he is very quick on his feet, he can change directions really fast.

IMPRESSED: Coach Arne Slot

“And I’m always happy if a player makes his debut that he shows what we see on the training ground as well, so the fans could see it. And I think the fans liked what they saw; you could feel this in the stadium in the first half already and when I took him out, [from] the reaction of the fans I think we could see they liked what they saw as well. So, special day for him – making your debut, win. He will sleep well, I assume.”