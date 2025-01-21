A VINTAGE Novak Djokovic tamed Carlos Alcaraz in a late-night blockbuster to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Djokovic rolled back the years at the scene of his greatest achievements on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 and 6-4 triumph sealed close to 1am.

The Serb surged into the semifinals and a date with world number two Zverev to edge closer to an 11th Melbourne crown and all-time record 25th grand slam title. “I just wish that this match today was the final,” said Djokovic, paying tribute to “terrific guy” Alcaraz after they dished up three hours and 37 minutes of high-quality tennis. “Just one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, any court really.”

With former rival Andy Murray now in his coaching corner, Djokovic was at his imperious and defiant best, cupping his ear to the crowd after winning big points. Djokovic was at the centre of a row on Monday after he demanded an apology – and got one – from a local TV presenter for what he called “insulting and offensive comments”. NO LUCK IN OZ: Carlos Alcaraz Spain’s world number three Alcaraz will have to wait another year to get a kangaroo tattoo. He had vowed to get one if he won the Australian Open for the first time.

The 21-year-old four-time major champion has still never been beyond the Melbourne Park last eight. Former number one Djokovic extended his career advantage over Alcaraz to 5-3, having also beaten him in the Paris Olympics final in their last meeting. Alcaraz got the better of his rival in the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals.