Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau knows they’ll have to be at their best tonight in Uyo at 9pm if they want to get the better of hosts Nigeria. South Africa face the Super Eagles in the Group C World Cup Qualifier on the back of a 2-1 win over Benin and a 2-0 defeat to Rwanda, while Nigeria have played to two draws to date.

With eight rounds to play, including this game, there is still a long road to qualifying for the 2026 competition in the US, Mexico and Canada. Bafana fully focused on Super Eagles showdown

🗞⤵️https://t.co/d5s4Kb9cgf — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 7, 2024 Tau, though, knows victory on the road in Nigeria will go a long way in them booking their spot. And with the Super Eagles having knocked them out in the African Cup of Nations semifinals earlier this year, Tau tells African Football: “I’m looking forward to it, and I want to qualify for the World Cup with South Africa.