BY LEIGHTON KOOPMAN THE Stormers suffered another loss overseas after falling to Leinster in Dublin on Saturday night.

After putting up a fight in the first half, keeping themselves in the fight with some sleek play, the eventual loss of flyhalf Manie Libbok to injury curbed the Cape outfit in their quest to topple a depleted Irish club side. The unbeaten Leinster won 36-12, with their Irish internationals and Springbok RG Snyman at the helm. They were too street-smart and clinical, and they scored some brilliant tries at crucial moments, coupled with dark arts at the breakdown to tear the Stormers apart.

Hooker Dan Sheehan and winger Andrew Osbourne with their two tries, winger James Lowe, All Black Jordie Barrett, and Snyman were the standout performers for the hosts at the Aviva Stadium as they subdued the fighting Capetonians. Snyman’s offloading prowess was excellent even when he was tackled by a couple of defenders. Not selecting a replacement flyhalf on the replacement bench proved to be the visitors’ undoing alongside their scrum woes.

CROCKED: Manie Libbok They looked sharp with Bok Manie Libbok at the helm and he was marshalling their attack, but when he left the field just before half-time due to an injury, things fell apart. There was no recognised flyhalf and while fullback Warrick Gelant was up to his trickery at the back, shifting him to flyhalf on the attack actually took away from their strike power. Their inability to compete at the breakdown and scrum was the other downfall of the Stormers.

They stayed well in the fight for the majority of the first half, but early in the second half, things fell apart for the visitors. Leinster really pulled away just before the 60-minute mark in the match and before that, they had a tough time against an inspired Stormers side, looking to maintain their unbeaten record against the Irishmen. But, that was not to be.

Libbok wandering off the pitch in the 39th minute, alongside some ordinary defence opened the door for the home side to claim a first win over the inaugural URC champions, despite tries from Ben Loader and Evan Roos. Stormers 12 (7) Leinster 36 (10) Stormers: Tries: Ben Loader and Evan Roos; Conversion: Manie Libbok