JAYDEN Adams’ potential move away from Stellenbosch FC has become a hot topic after he was spotted chatting to Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after the two teams’ clash last week. After Stellies beat Mali champions Stade Malien 2-0 at Loftus on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, the media wasted no time to ask coach Steve Barker if Chiefs were making a bid for Adams’ services.

Barker says: “I am not going to confirm nor deny your question about it was Adams’ last game for Stellenbosch. I can’t confirm anything, and I’m also not going to deny it. “We are a club that plans well, a club that understands the business of football. We accept there are times when your best players are not always easy to hold on to. “It therefore makes us extra committed and focused to ensure we are finding the talent there is to bring in, and ensure the club will continue to be competitive.

“If you look at the January window and the last three windows, I think we have done the best and have been good. I cannot see why this present window will be any different.” Sunday’s victory saw Stellenbosch reach the last eight of the Confederation Cup in their maiden attempt. NO ANSWER: Steve Barker Afterwards, Barker could not hide his delight as he emphasised the team had played their third game in a week, away from home (two at Loftus and one at FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs).

Fawaaz Basadien opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty, and Adams added a second goal nine minutes later. Barker says: “I’m not complaining, but we won 2-0 today to reach the knockout stages of the Confed Cup. You know this is our third game in a week, and none of them in the Western Cape. “After these two Group B wins, we can look back at the week with great pride.