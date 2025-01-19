ARSENAL had a late winner chalked off in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino smashed the ball home from outside the area in the 88th minute strike to sent the crowd going mal for a 3-2 Arsenal scoreline.

But VAR intervened and ruled the ball out for a Kai Havertz handball. Coach Mikel Arteta accepts it and says: “It looks like handball in one of the cameras. “It’s difficult because we have so much emotion, the celebration and it’s taken away from you. Not easy.”

Arteta’s side were on course to move back within four points of Liverpool after Gabriel Martinelli and Havertz scored to build a two-goal lead by the 55th minute. But the Gunners collapsed midway through the second half as Youri Tielemans’ first league goal this season handed Villa a lifeline before Ollie Watkins bagged the equaliser.