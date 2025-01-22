BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM OLD Trafford is not a happy place at the moment, as Manchester United get ready to host Scotland’s Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday at 10pm.

So ruk die ding at the club that rumours innie UK suggest that coach Ruben Amorim smashed a TV at the club following their 3-1 league defeat to Brighton at the weekend. A report in the Daily Mail reads: “Ruben Amorim damaged a TV screen in Manchester United’s dressing-room during a furious rant at his players after Sunday’s defeat by Brighton. “United’s head coach is understood to have lost his temper as he launched a post-match inquest at Old Trafford and caused the damage by accident.”

LINKED WITH MOVE: Alejandro Garnacho Daai’s nie al nie, it now looks like one of the club’s brightest young stars Alejandro Garnacho, 20, could be leaving the club for Italy. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is quoted as saying in a YouTube video: “Man United are going big for Patrick Dorgu. In this case, there are also Napoli interested. Now, it’s time for negotiations with Leece. “Man United will be in Italy in the next hours to meet, not just for Garnacho but also for Patrick Dorgu to understand the situation with Leece.”

It is believed that Garnacho could be on his way to Napoli for a fee in the region of £50m, Chelsea reportedly now looking to hijack the move. Lecce, meanwhile, reportedly rejected United’s initial bid believed to be in the region of £25m for Denmark leftback Dorgu. On the pitch, United are seventh in the 36-team Europa League table, with a place in the top eight securing direct passage to the last 16.