Tottenham Hotspur beat a terrible Manchester United team 3-0 at Old Trafford last night
Playing at the Theatre of Dreams, United fans can be forgiven for thinking they had a nightmare last night as their team finished the match with 10 men on the park.
This, after captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card – albeit a very soft one – in the first half. United were already 1-0 behind by then thanks to a Brennan Johnson strike in the third minute.
+3 mood pic.twitter.com/71osSbih0m— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 29, 2024
Johnson was the beneficiary of a gevaarlike run down the left touchline by Spurs defender Micky van der Ven.
The Dutchman het gevlieg down the left after intercepting a swak dribbling touch from Marcus Rashford and then squared the ball for Johnson to tuck in.
United had a rare opportunity to draw level in the 22nd minute when Kobbie Mainoo’s cutback saw an outstretched Joshua Zirkzee test the Spurs keeper.
Maar dit was dit vir hulle.
Spurs continued to dominate and should have been two up when Timo Werner – again breaking down the Van der Ven flank, was one-on-one with Andre Onana, who made the save.
At half time and with Spurs 1-0 up, it was expected that they would add to their tally and it took them only two minutes from the restart to do so.
Scorer Johnson was the provider this time around, teeing up Dejan Kulusevski to volley home with his left foot before Dominic Solanke hammered home the final nail in the coffin in the 77th minute.