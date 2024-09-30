Playing at the Theatre of Dreams, United fans can be forgiven for thinking they had a nightmare last night as their team finished the match with 10 men on the park.

This, after captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a straight red card – albeit a very soft one – in the first half. United were already 1-0 behind by then thanks to a Brennan Johnson strike in the third minute.

Johnson was the beneficiary of a gevaarlike run down the left touchline by Spurs defender Micky van der Ven.

The Dutchman het gevlieg down the left after intercepting a swak dribbling touch from Marcus Rashford and then squared the ball for Johnson to tuck in.