Mihle Phamudi Masulela, a rising football star from Site B, Khayelitsha, is looking for a sponsor to send him off to Dubai, where he was selected to play for a local team. At 11 years old, Mihle started playing for Dryden Street Primary School and later joined the local team, Shining Stars. This early passion for football set him on a path that would lead him to remarkable opportunities.

Mihle’s big break came when he learned about the Gulf United FC trials in Dubai through SimTours. "I contacted the organizers and applied as a trialist while playing for FN Rangers," he recalls. His confidence paid off when he was selected three days after the trials.

"I was overwhelmed because uthixo uyamangalisa (God is amazing)," he smiles. Playing for Gulf United FC presents Mihle with significant opportunities: “I feel like my anticipation is about adjusting to the climate and overall the football. My play has to be top to impress the coaches.” To make his dream a reality, Mihle needs US$4,900 to cover his flight, accommodation, and documentation expenses.

He has launched a BackaBuddy campaign titled "HELP MIHLE GET TO DUBAI" and is actively seeking donations through his social media pages. Despite the enthusiasm from the community, funds have been slow to come in. "People are sharing the post, but unfortunately, funds are slow," he says. "I plead with the community to help fund and donate, as this is a life-changing opportunity for a footballer from Khayelitsha," he says passionately.