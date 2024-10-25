Die ding gaan ruk in the Premier League this Sunday, with Arsenal and Liverpool bringing down the curtain at the Emirates Stadium at 6.30pm on what will be a gevaarlike dag. The final match at the weekend pits the league’s log leaders Liverpool against their third-placed hosts.

And Reds boss Arne Slot knows it’s going to be a big one, telling TNT Sports: “We know how tough of an opponent Arsenal is, especially in their own stadium. We faced them in the pre-season, when both teams didn’t have their whole squads. “[Coach] Mikel [Arteta] has done an amazing job over the last few years…” Arsenal, though, have a vrag injury concerns heading into the match, with captai Martin Odegaard sidelined, while Riccardo Callafiori, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are doubtful. William Saliba is also suspended following his red card in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out.

Whetting fans’ appetite for the big one on Sunday will be three vuurwarm 4pm kickoffs. At Stamford Bridge, sixth-placed Chelsea host Newcastle in ninth, while also in London West Ham welcome struggling Manchester United/ Tottenham Hotspur, in seventh, travel to Crystal Palace at the same time.

Weekend’s other Prem fixtures Tonight: Leicester v Forest (9pm) Saturday: Villa v Bournemouth, Brentford v Ipswich, Brighton v Wolves, Man City v Southampton (all 4pm), Everton v Fulham (6.30pm)