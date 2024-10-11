Stepping onto Kingsmead at 2pm on Sunday, both teams come off the back of defeats - in fact, skipper Keshav Maharaj and his Dolphins teammates have not yet tasted victory this season.

Captain Beuran Hendricks and his Western Province teammates travel to Durban this weekend with a point to prove in the coastal derby against the Dolphins.

And while Province will smell blood, they’ll know that they have to up their game with only one win in four matches.

Losing to the Warriors by five wickets with 14 balls left to play on Wednesday night, the Capetonians’ top order will need to score some big runs, after allrounder George Linde took them to a respectable 148/7 with his unbeaten 66*.

Their bowling weren’t much better, with Beyers Swanepoel (83 off 39) klapping them to all corners of Newlands before he too eventually fell to Linde.