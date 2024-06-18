South Africa’s dreams of finally lifting an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup is still very much alive. Unbeaten in the tournament after their four group-stage matches, the Proteas were not at their best to date with unconvincing wins over Sri Lanka (six wickets), Netherlands (four wickets), Bangladesh (four runs) and Nepal (one run).

Still, they were the first team to qualify in the Super 8s where they will be joined by co-hosts USA and West Indies, as well as defending champions England, who booked their place in the tournament’s “quarterfinals” over the weekend. Dreaming: Aiden Markam. Picture: supplied The four teams in Group 2 will play each other once, with the top two teams then advancing to the semifinals against the two top teams from Group 1 comprising Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh and India. The good thing for South Africa is that they haven’t peaked yet in the tournament and after Tabraiz Shamsi took 4/19 to help them beat Nepal by a single run on Saturday, Markram is confident.