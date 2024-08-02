According to Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, travelling to Australia early has given them a big shot in the arm ahead of their two Rugby Championship Tests against the Wallabies Down Under. The Springboks flew out from Johannesburg on Wednesday and touched down in Brisbane via a connected flight from Sydney on Thursday, where they will continue their preparation for the first Test against Australia on August 10 at Suncorp Stadium.

In 2022, when the Boks also faced Australia in two away games, the South Africans flew out with less then a week before the first Test in Adelaide, after their flight out from SA got delayed and then ending up losing the first game 25-17 at the Adelaide Oval. But of this time having extra time to prepare to klap the Aussies, Stick says: “Having a few extra days to acclimatise and familiarise ourselves with the conditions will be invaluable. “They [players] will have additional time tonight [Australia time] to recover from the travel, and then we’ll hit the ground running on the training field on Friday.”