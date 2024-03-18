Tottenham would have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings with a win, but a Rodrigo Muniz brace and a Sasa Lukic goal means Postecoglou’s side remain in fifth with 53 points from 28 games.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is more interested in building a competitive team than in finishing in the top four of the Premier League, after his side were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Saturday.

🎙️ “Once they scored their second goal we seemed to lose our way which is disappointing because we haven’t done that before this year.”



Asked if Spurs could still finish fourth and secure the final Champions League qualifying spot, the Australian told reporters: “I don’t see fourth as the prize.

“I don’t want to finish fourth if we haven’t grown and developed as a team.

“Part of the narrative is to push you in these kinds of positions where you think that fourth is some kind of achievement that gives you something for next year.