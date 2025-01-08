SEASON three of South Africa’s premier T20 competition, the SA20, is here, with MI Cape Town travelling to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the tournament-opener at St George’s Park tomorrow night at 5.30pm. The match pits back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha against their Kaapse neighbours MI CT, who have finished heel laaste in both tournaments played to date - 2023 and 2024.

Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Eastern Cape (left) and Wayne Parnell of Pretoria Capitals at last year’s final at the Wanderers Proteas veteran Rassie van der Dussen and his brasse, though, are eager to flip the script against captain Aiden Markram and his Sunrisers pals. Van der Dussen says of their performances in the first two tournaments: “When you don’t do well, especially in sports in a team environment, the positive of not doing well is sometimes learning what not to do. “We gave it a go in the first two years, but it wasn’t successful, we made some mistakes. In saying that, as a team together we learnt how not to go about it.