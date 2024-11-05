Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time tonight at 10pm, as his Bayer Leverkusen side take on Liverpool in the Champions League, the trophy he helped the Reds win in 2005. Alonso played 210 games for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, with the highlight undoubtedly being the miracle comeback in the Reds’ Champions League final win over AC Milan in Istanbul.

The Spaniard scored Liverpool’s third goal in seven minutes to bring them level to 3-3 before they went on to win on penalties. Alonso, 42, remains hugely popular with Liverpool fans and could have been in the home dugout had things gone differently. Last season, after Jurgen Klopp’s shock decision to leave the club, Liverpool fans – who had taken notice of Alonso’s incredible run at Leverkusen – were hoping he could be headed to Merseyside.

Alonso, though, knocked back the reported interest from Liverpool as well as from former sides Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to stay at Leverkusen, who he had on track for a first-ever German top-flight title. Alonso still speaks fondly of his time as a player on Merseyside and says: “Champions League at Anfield? It doesn’t get much better than that. “This game means a lot to me. It will be a big game. To play in the Champions League, at Anfield, it’s difficult to experience anything better.