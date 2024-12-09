West Ham United forward Michail Antonio, 34, is conscious and in a stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday.

A club statement reads: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating, and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.”

According to the Daily Mail, he “was trapped inside his Ferrari for 45 minutes after crashing it into a tree”.