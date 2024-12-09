BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
West Ham United forward Michail Antonio, 34, is conscious and in a stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday.
A club statement reads: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.
“Michail is conscious and communicating, and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.”
According to the Daily Mail, he “was trapped inside his Ferrari for 45 minutes after crashing it into a tree”.
Antonio was also involved in a car crash on Christmas Day in 2019.
West Ham weren’t in action over the weekend, but play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium tonight at 10pm.