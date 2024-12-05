Julen Lopetegui’s future as West Ham United manager is in gedrang in the wake of their 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday, but the Spaniard klou nog vas.

Appointed at the start of the season to restore West Ham’s expansive playing style after several seasons of pragmatism under David Moyes, Lopetegui has failed to make the desired impact.

West Ham are 14th after suffering a seventh defeat in 14 Premier League matches but Lopetegui is min gespin oor sy job and says: “The only thing I’m worried about now is to go to training and encourage the players and prepare for the next challenge.”

Lopetegui made his name at Sevilla, securing three consecutive top-four finishes and winning the Europa League before moving to Wolves, where he guided them from the foot of the Premier League to a mid-table finish in 2022/23.