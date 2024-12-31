Manchester City celebrated Pep Guardiola’s 500th game as boss with a 2-0 victory over lowly Leicester City, but the manager was more relieved than rapturous at what has of late become the rare taste of victory.

Guardiola’s struggling team won for the first time in five league games to climb to a provisional fifth in the Premier League.

DUIME OP: Pep Guardiola

And the Spaniard says: “Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel. We have done incredible things and now we struggle to win games so now it’s just relief.

“We needed it. All of us. It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position.