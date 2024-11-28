Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes his team made a big statement on Tuesday night by smashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League.
Lisbon entered the match unbeaten in Europe and high on confidence after smashing English champions Manchester City 4-1 in their last match earlier this month.
But they found the Gunners in a firing mood, as goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka Gabriel gave them a 3-0 lead before Gonzalo Ignacio got one back for the hosts early in the second half in Portugal.
Saka then doubled up from the spot, before Leandro Trossard put the cherry on the cake and completed a five-star performance.
Arteta couldn’t hide his delight afterwards and said in his post-match conference: “I’m very happy, it is a big result against a big opponent.
“We wanted to make a statement. I felt a really good energy before the match, but you have to put it into practice.”
Arsenal next travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.