Lisbon entered the match unbeaten in Europe and high on confidence after smashing English champions Manchester City 4-1 in their last match earlier this month.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes his team made a big statement on Tuesday night by smashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League.

But they found the Gunners in a firing mood, as goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka Gabriel gave them a 3-0 lead before Gonzalo Ignacio got one back for the hosts early in the second half in Portugal.

BIG RESULT: Coach Arteta

Saka then doubled up from the spot, before Leandro Trossard put the cherry on the cake and completed a five-star performance.

Arteta couldn’t hide his delight afterwards and said in his post-match conference: “I’m very happy, it is a big result against a big opponent.