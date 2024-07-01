Tonight’s mouthwatering Euro 24 Round-of-16 match between France and Belgium at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany at 6pm just got personal. This after the world’s third-ranked team, Belgium, on Saturday apologised for a video posted on their social media outlets in which midfielder Amadou Onana says he will kick France captain Kylian Mbappe when the two countries meet tonight.

The video, since taken down by the Belgian association, features comedian Pablo Andres singing “Who will kick Mbappe’s shin?” Onana then pops up in the clip and answers: “Amadou Onana”. 🤨Oye, y esto de Onana diciendo que le va a dar a Mbappé en la tibia... ¿qué es? #Euro2024



El Bélgica-Francia viene calentito. Pero qué bueno que vuelva ya la Eurocopa 😍 pic.twitter.com/jAAr5ZZWzM — MARCA (@marca) June 29, 2024 Belgium media spokesman Stefan Van Loock apologises and says: “The video was intended to be humorous, but has since been taken offline. “We would like to apologise to anyone we may have offended by this. This concludes the matter for us.”