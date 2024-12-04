BY RYAN WILLIAMS Premier League fans get to feast on a Wacky Wednesday tonight, with no fewer than six matches played in England.

Arsenal and Manchester United facing off at the Emirates Stadium at 10.15pm is the headline act, while log leaders Liverpool face a tricky trip to Newcastle. Defending champions and fifth-placed Manchester City are looking for a first win in five league outings when they welcome sixth-placed Nottingham Forest. It’s at St. James’ Park, though, where Liverpool will be wary of a slip-up which could see their nine-point lead at the top of the standings decrease against a Toon side currently in 11th place on the log.

Asked how he encourages his manne to keep their foot on the gas in his pre-match conference on Tuesday, Reds coach Slot says: “All the players have felt so far that to secure these wins, they know how hard they have to work for it. “If we would have done this by just being at 50 percent, then they might feel, ‘we’re just too good for this league’, and that’s certainly not the case. FOCUS: City’s Ruben Dias “Against Wolves, Southampton, we had to work really, really hard to get a result.”

A result other than losing is also what Ruben Dias and his Man City brasse are looking for when they host Nuno Espirito Santo’s manne. Amid their troubles, Portugal international Dias is like a man looking in the mirror and repeating to himself: “Nottingham Forest, Nottingham Forest, Nottingham Forest”. Dias explains: “Nottingham Forest is all that is on our mind and we want to win and that is how you break it...

“Football is the perfect example of life, sometimes life seems easy but it slaps you in the face and football is the perfect example of that. “That is what we need to get back to. This is all about our legacy and building that and believing in it. “We’ll see where we are at the end of the season.