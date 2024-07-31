After losing to Arsenal 2-1 in their last pre-season warmup match and also going down to Rosenborg 1-0, sandwiched by a 2-0 win over Rangers, Rashford wants them to build up some momentum heading into the season.

Marcus Rashford is honger for a win ahead of tomorrow morning’s 4am pre-season friendly match against Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, United States.

He tells the club’s website: “It [pre-season] has been good. I think training has been good. Obviously, we were disappointed not to win the game [against Arsenal], but I think we also got some valuable minutes against a good opposition. So, you know, two halves to take from the game.

“But we’re obviously looking to win more games going forward…”

While United tackle the La Liga ysters, Tottenham Hotspur face a K-League XI in Seoul at 1pm today, with Newcastle in action against Urawa Reds in Japan at 12.30pm.