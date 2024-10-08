According to reports innie UK, Manchester United are set to sack coach Erik ten Hag and replace him with German Thomas Tuchel. The Manchester Evening News reports that United’s big dogs were set to meet on Monday and that Ten Hag “expects to hold discussions with the club in the coming days”.

According to the report, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Tuchel is wanted by the club, as he is the only contender that is available to come in straight away. With the Premier League on a international break and United’s next game against Brentford in two weeks’ time, the club could act now. That means Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa could turn out to be Ten Hag’s last in charge of the team.

UNDER PRESSURE: Ten Hag Asked of the pressure on him with the club down in 14th place in the league and winless in two Europa League games, Ten Hag says: “We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games [including Thursday's 3-3 Europa League draw at Porto]. “This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have.” Rumour also has it that Ten Hag’s assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy could take the top job.