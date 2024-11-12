Stellenbosch FC winger Devin Titus was called up to the Bafana Bafana camp on Monday in place of the injured Mihlali Mayambela. A press release sent out by the South African Football Association explains: “Mihlali Mayambela has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad after he picked up an injury while playing for his Cypriot club Aris Limassol at the weekend.”

Coach Hugo Broos adds: “Unfortunately, Mayambela will not join us in camp, and he will be replaced by Devin Titus from Stellenbosch FC.” LATE BLOW: Mihlali Mayambela Titus joined his teammates in Johannesburg on Monday, where South Africa will prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Group K log leaders Uganda on Friday. South Africa, needing a win in one of their two remaining games in the group to be certain of a place in next year’s tournament in Morocco, will leave for Uganda on Thursday.