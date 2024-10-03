Arsenal can go all the way and end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title this season, according to winger Bukayo Saka. The Gunners finished in tweede plek in 2022/23 and took the Premier League title race to the final day last season before once again finishing as bridesmaid to coach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But Saka voel die season is different. The north London side are again innie mix, sitting third in the league, and their impressive victory over French heavyweights PSG in the Champions League underlined their title credentials. With Saka himself klapping a goal alongside aan-die-brand German Kai Havertz.

AAN DIE BRAND: Kai Havertz Of his team, Saka tells CBS Sports: “I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [that we can win the title]. “I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer but this hopefully will be the year.” Saka, who has established himself as a key man at Arsenal and was their top-scorer in the Premier League last season, says the club’s near misses has him honger for success.