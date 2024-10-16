Two of South Africa’s warmste soccer stars Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena can lag-lag play in Europe according to Benni McCarthy. But the Bafana Bafana legend and former Manchester United assistant coach says hy weet nie so lekker if they’ll get there nie, because clubs – in this case Mamelodi Sundowns – don’t want to part with their best players.

Mokoena, especially, has been linked with moves abroad, while Williams was nominated for a Ballon d’Or award as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. McCarthy, speaking to SuperSport, says of players he reckon can make it: “Ronwen Williams. I think the player that I like a lot is Teboho Mokoena from Sundowns, he also is player that has the attributes and the ability to play in Europe.

“And when we say in Europe not there in... let me not name but in the Champions League that we watch here in Mzansi. He has the ability to play at that level.” McCarthy adds that both Williams, 32, and Mokoena, 27, have been consistent with their performances and suggested that maybe clubs don’t want to part with their best players. HE’S A KEEPER: Ronwen Williams He adds: “If they will get there [Europe] I don’t know because I’m not their coach and I’m not at the the clubs that they play for so maybe clubs don’t want to let go of their best assets and rightfully so.”