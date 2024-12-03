Mo Salah again hinted that this could be his laaste season at Liverpool and French giants Paris St Germain are reportedly keen to sign the 32-year-old on a FREE transfer. Salah’s contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season and while he’s not yet been offered a new deal, the Egyptian says he is treating every minute as if it is his last at the club.

After winning the Man of the Match award in the Reds’ 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday, Salah, who scored his 11th goal and provided his seventh assist of the season after only 13 rounds, said: “It’s very special. I said before, I don’t take it for granted. “I’m enjoying every minute here. It [Anfield] feels like home... “Honestly, it’s in my head. Until now this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible, so I’m enjoying every second here. And yeah, finally we just [hopefully] win the league and see what will happen.” Salah also said last week when asked about his contract situation: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. REDS LINK: Raphinha “I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands...”