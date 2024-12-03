Mo Salah again hinted that this could be his laaste season at Liverpool and French giants Paris St Germain are reportedly keen to sign the 32-year-old on a FREE transfer.
Salah’s contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season and while he’s not yet been offered a new deal, the Egyptian says he is treating every minute as if it is his last at the club.
After winning the Man of the Match award in the Reds’ 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday, Salah, who scored his 11th goal and provided his seventh assist of the season after only 13 rounds, said: “It’s very special. I said before, I don’t take it for granted.
“I’m enjoying every minute here. It [Anfield] feels like home...
“Honestly, it’s in my head. Until now this is the last Man City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it.
“The atmosphere was incredible, so I’m enjoying every second here. And yeah, finally we just [hopefully] win the league and see what will happen.”
Salah also said last week when asked about his contract situation: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.
“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands...”
Dit was nie lank nie and reports on Monday suggested that he could be on his way to Paris, with French publication L’Equipe claiming there is a “good chance” that Salah will sign for PSG.
Other skinner says coach Arne Slot is lining up Barcelona winger Raphinha as a possible replacement for Salah at Anfield.
Log leaders Liverpool travel to Newcastle in the Premier League tomorrow night.