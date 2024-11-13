Ruud van Nistelrooy’s spell with Manchester United has come to a skielike end on Monday after leading the club to a 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City in his fourth game as interim manager. Van Nistelrooy’s departure was announced on the day Ruben Amorim arrived in Manchester as United’s permanent boss.

A statement from the club reads: “Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. “We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.” United assistants Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel also left on Monday, with the Old Trafford club saying they would announce Amorim's staff at a later date.

The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy had steered United to three wins and a draw in all competitions since the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, and the former United striker expressed several times that he hoped to remain with the club after Amorim’s arrival. NEW BOSS: Ruben Amorim It was a bit like stank for dank for Van Nistelrooy, with the club’s players sending him liefdesbriefies on social media. Aljendro Garnacho wrote: “It was a short time but it was special. I learned a lot from you and I will keep it to myself for the rest of my career, but what I will remember the most is how you are as a person.