All’s not well in the Manchester United camp ahead of Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford at 5.30pm. And coach Erik ten Hag has told his players that it’s time for all them, including him, to take a good look at the man in the mirror.

Currently down in 11th place in the league standings, United played to a 1-1 draw against Dutch club FC Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday night. After allowing their hosts to cancel out Christian Eriksen’s 35th minute goal with an equaliser in the 68th minute, Ten Hag says his manne must learn how to kill off games. KILL THE GAME: Ten Hag LYING IN WAIT: Son and Spurs With Heung-min Son and his 10th-placed Spurs lying in wait, Ten Hag says: “You have to kill the game, you have to finish it off…