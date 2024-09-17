Rashford had gone 13 games without a goal before netting in the 41st minute of United’s 3-0 Premier League win over newly promoted Southampton, his first since a 2-0 win over Everton on March 9.

Individual workouts during the recent international break paid off for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after he ended a six-month scoring drought on Saturday having endured criticism from his own fans.

While manager Erik ten Hag had been questioned for starting Rashford, he said pre-game on Saturday that the 26-year-old needed only a goal or assist to “fly”.

Ten Hag says of Rashford’s goal: “It’s very important. For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list. Once the first is in, more is coming. Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle – once it’s going, it’s coming more.”

Rashford was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024 and remained in Manchester during the international break to work with RH Elite Coaching, spending much of the time doing finishing drills.