Die ding gaan ruk at the FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm when Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL Premiership. Two of just three teams left with a perfect record so far this season – the other being Orlando Pirates – Sundowns enter the game at the top of the pile on goal difference with Chiefs (also on six points in third because of an inferior goal difference).

Following their best start to the league in five years, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says: “We know that Kaizer Chiefs weren’t at the level they were supposed to be the last few years… “[But] we know where we want to go and we want to get to the top of the league.” Nabi adds that they need time to get there, but his opposite number Manqoba Mngqithi knows that one skewe trap en Chiefs can give them a bloedbek.