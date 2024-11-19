Cape Town Stadium is going to ruk tonight at 6pm when Bafana Bafana tackle South Sudan in their first match innie Kaap in nine years. And Belhar-boorling Rushwin Dortley can’t wait for the game to kick off.

It’s been a duidelike year for the 22-year-old former Cape Town Spurs central defender. After getting relegated from the PSL Premiership with the Parow club at the end of last season, Dortley was signed by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. On top of that, he made his debut for Bafana Bafana in September at the start of their African Cup of Nations Group K qualifiers against Uganda and he hasn’t looked back, starting in all four matches since then.

KAAPSE DRAAI: SA coach Hugo Broos. Heading into their sixth and final group match tonight after already qualifying for Afcon in Morocco next year, Dortley says of playing in front of his family tonight: “It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s always been my dream to play in front of my family for the national team. “But I never thought it would be for Bafana, I always thought it was going to be for the U23s or any other junior national team. For them to see me and for me to play in front of them is really an honour. I am so happy to see my family happy and for always believing in me.” Dortley isn’t the only Kapenaar out to show off his skill on home soil tonight, with Stellies trio Sage Stephens, Devin Titus and Fawaaz Basadien all looking to crack the nod in front of their families and friends.