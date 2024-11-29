Stellenbosch FC tackle Premiership log leaders Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at 3.30pm on Sunday, looking to put their midweek Caf Confederation Cup disappointment behind them. Coach Steve Barker’s manskappe lost 2-0 to Stade Malien in Mali on Wednesday night.

Barker was not a happy chappy about the result and said afterwards: “It’s obviously not the result we wanted, it was a bit disappointing... “They were beatable today and I’m very confident that when we play them back home, that we can overturn the result... “There are certain areas that we are a better team than what we demonstrated [in Mali].”

Fourth-placed Stellies – nine points behind Pirates after seven matches – would like to right those wrongs against a Bucs team that beat Algeria’s CR Belouizdad 2-1 away in their Caf Champions League encounter on Tuesday. The Cape’s other Premiership team Cape Town City are also in action on Sunday at the same time, when they travel to Golden Arrows. City beat Polokwane City 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Thami Mkhize strike to take their season tally to eight points after six matches.

Sunday’s hosts are in eighth place on 10 points. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝: here are the fixtures for the Nedbank qualification competition set to be played 3-4 December. pic.twitter.com/0gxksi5oNf — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 27, 2024 WEEKEND’S PSL FIXTURES Today: SuperSport United v Marumo Gallants (7.30pm)