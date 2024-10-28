Stellenbosch FC played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.
Coach Steve Barker’s men finished the PSL Premiership clash in Durban with 10 men, after star midfielder Jayden Adams got two yellow cards in quick succession and was sent off in the 83rd minute.
Enjoying 58 percent of the possession and taking eight shots at goal to the hosts’ five, Stellies would have fancied their chances of bagging all three log points.
Instead, they played to their second draw in five matches, having won twice and lost once.
Barker wants to see an improvement as they gear up to hosts Marumo Gallants this Thursday.
Barker is quoted by the club’s website as saying: “After five games this season, we probably have more points than we had at the same stage last season, and people forget that we’ve already played 14 games this season [across all competitions]. We’ve won nine of those, drawn three, and lost two…
“We’ve raised the bar and are maintaining that level…”
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS
#BetwayPrem - RESULTS:— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 26, 2024
Royal AM secure maximum points at home, while Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy, Richards Bay and Stellenbosch share the spoils. pic.twitter.com/Y9Lcipf8iN