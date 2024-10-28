Coach Steve Barker’s men finished the PSL Premiership clash in Durban with 10 men, after star midfielder Jayden Adams got two yellow cards in quick succession and was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Stellenbosch FC played to a goalless draw with Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.

Enjoying 58 percent of the possession and taking eight shots at goal to the hosts’ five, Stellies would have fancied their chances of bagging all three log points.

Instead, they played to their second draw in five matches, having won twice and lost once.

Barker wants to see an improvement as they gear up to hosts Marumo Gallants this Thursday.