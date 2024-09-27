Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was not a happy chappy met sy manskappe after they were klapped deurmekaar 3-0 in the PSL Premiership by neighbours Stellies FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night. An yster goal from range by Andre de Jong made it 1-0 for Stellies, before Fawaaz Basadien scored a worldie from inside his own half after the two teams had lemoene, with Sanele Barns putting the icing on the cake in the 61st minute.

Tinkler believes it’s Basadien’s second goal that skopped their wind uit and says on SuperSport: “I think the whole game changed when they scored the second goal. It’s almost like the boys dropped their heads, they couldn’t believe anymore that they could get themselves back into the game.” City look to bounce back when they tackle SuperSport tomorrow night at Athlone at 8pm. Stellies coach Steve Barker, meanwhile, says: “Once we got the first goal, I thought we were really dominant…

“It could have been more than just the three.” Stellies face Polokwane on Sunday at 5.30pm. WEEKEND’S PSL FIXTURES