The Urban Warriors announced exactly a week ago that Middendorp would leave the club following their relegation from the PSL Premiership to the NFD.

At the time, the club stated that they had decided to part ways with the coach due to the “restrictive financial environment of the NFD.”

But it seems like they got some geld now, with the club announcing: “Cape Town Spurs FC are pleased to announce that Coach Middendorp will be returning…”

The 65-year-old Middendorp adds of his decision to return to the Ikamva club: “When I returned to Cape Town yesterday, I received a call from the directors to meet up for breakfast. We were able to carve a way through the obstacles that were originally there.