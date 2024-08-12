The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract and will cost an initial £55 million with a further £10 million in add-ons.

Tottenham Hotspur broke the bank to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth on Saturday in a deal that could reach a club record fee of £65 million.

Solanke, who began his career at Chelsea and also had a short spell at Anfield with Liverpool, arrived at Bournemouth in 2019 and enjoyed his best goal-scoring season in 2023/24 with 19 Premier League goals.

In other big transfer news at the weekend, Manchester United have reportedly agreed deals for Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt (£42.9m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£17.2m), with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his way to West Ham for a reported fee of £15m.

MAN UTD DEAL: Matthijs de Ligt

The Hammers also confirmed the signing of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan with the option to koop him. Also in London, wil Chelsea nie gebeat wees nie and signed Wolves’ Portuguese winger Pedro Neto for £54m.