Three-time Euro winners, La Roja last won the title in 2012, but with a young and talented group of players that have worked fully with manager Luis de la Fuente, who was part of the national team’s youth setup between 2013 and 2022 before taking charge of the senior team, they have hope.

Spain will bank on the strong family bond in their squad when they tackle Croatia in their Euro 2024 opener, according to midfielder Pedri.

And Pedri says: “I think that these last few days we have talked about it, that the greatest asset we have is that we are a team, we are a family both on and off the field.

“The leader is the team as a whole. There are many players that are captains that help us a lot, they act as leaders, but I think the big difference with all the teams is that we are a team and there is no leader who stands out from the rest.”

He adds: “We are really looking forward to it, we are very young and we are really looking forward to it starting now.”