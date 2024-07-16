Spain teenager Lamine Yamal made a helse fout soon after becoming the youngest player to win the Euros, posting an Instagram live video of one of his teammates butt naked. The boo-boo happened shortly after Spain beat England 2-1 in the final on Sunday night, with Yamal (17) winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Celebrating with his teammates, Yamal rukked uit his phone in Spain’s dressing room to snap the celebrations. LIVE: Naked Spaniard on Insta. Celebrating with his teammates, Yamal rukked uit his phone in Spain’s dressing room to snap the celebrations. Picture: Supplied His timing was off and he went viral for accidentally recording one of his teammates butt naked. The incident, though, will be a minor pain in the butt for Spain, who won the match with an 86th minute strike from Mikel Oyarzabal after Nico Williams’ 47th minute opener was cancelled out by Cole Palmer 17 minutes from time.

Coach Luis de la Fuente believes this is just the start for his team, saying: “It’s difficult to improve something like that, but I would like my players to keep growing and improving. Of England’s Spain pain, captain Harry Kane says: “Losing in a final is as tough as it gets… “It’s as painful as it could be in a football match…”