Ruben Amorim will take charge of Manchester United for the first time in a home game at Old Trafford tonight when they tackle Bodo Glimt in the Europa League at 10pm. Amorim took charge of his first game at the club at the weekend, when they played to a 1-1 draw away to Ipswich in the Premier League.

But Norwegian outfit Bodo Glimt will make a groot mistake if they think the same United side that blew an early 1-0 lead at the weekend will pitch up at Old Trafford tonight. According to Amorim, their formation and team structure will change elke week. When asked if players are finding it difficult to adjust to his tactics, the coach said in his pre-match conference on Wednesday: “I have explained why we had some problems in the first half [against Ipswich]. It was not a problem with the players, it was about me.

“I believe we can play in different systems. Sometimes we defended in a 4-4-2. “We have to play in different systems because nowadays teams change their dynamic. I think our structure, the power of this structure, is to change formation in each game.” United have only won one of their four matches in Europe to date, with captain Bruno Fernandes saying of adapting to Amorim’s style of play: “I know what the Sporting players [at Amorim’s former club] were doing… I was watching their games.