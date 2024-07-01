Slovenia are eyeing a big upset against Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates when they clash at the Frankfurt Arena pitch in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash tonight at 9pm. And captain Jan Oblak and his teammates believe they have the perfect plan to do so.

Despite finishing top of Group F with six points, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised many questions. Georgia played locked down with a deep back five, a defensive style that has been causing headaches for Portugal manager Roberto Martinez. Olá, Frankfurt! 📍😮‍💨 #PartilhaAPaixão #EURO2024



🎥 Vídeo completo ➡️ https://t.co/bGGIpEFK94 pic.twitter.com/exmJcfUZth — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 30, 2024 It is also similar to the approach Slovenia are expected to take tonight - a disciplined, deep back five who offer little space, and explosive counter-attacks from long balls.